An area of low pressure sits north of Wisconsin this evening and will allow for the continued increase in cloud cover that we will see the rest of this afternoon. Around 5/6pm, a line of heavy, strong thunderstorms will begin to move in from the north/west and will stick around until early tomorrow AM. A warm front attached to this system will allow moisture to build in to our north/west communities allowing for the chance of potential severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has put us in a Level 1/5 (Marginal) risk for severe weather tonight, with the primary threats being large hail and damaging wind gusts up to 30mph.

A nice southerly wind has kept us much warmer today, and with a stronger breeze tonight, we stay mild with a low only at 56!

By tomorrow, a cold front will move through and allow for temps to drop back into the low 60s. The very light chance for scattered showers sticks around until early Saturday AM as well. This is a fairy low chance for rain and not severe.

Canadian wildfire smoke to our north continues to mix into our atmosphere bringing a haze to our area. However, smoke will actually reach the surface by tonight, putting us in an unhealthy category for air quality. If you are in a sensitive group, try to stay inside!

Lots of sunshine moves into our area with warmer temps for this weekend and into early next week!