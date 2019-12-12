Thursday brings more snow, but not as cold

From Storm Team 5…

Winter Weather Advisory posted for areas north of Appleton, Waupaca and Kewaunee. A few northern counties under a Winter Storm Warning where the heaviest snow will fall.

All storm headlines expire at 6pm Thursday evening.

It’s a cold start to the day, but the good news is that road conditions will be best for the morning commute Thursday. As warmer temperatures move in, so does the snow. The highs will climb back into the 30s for the afternoon, cooler to the north in the 20s.

TIMING AND INTENSITY: Expect the steadiest, and heaviest snowfall to begin during the late morning and continue into the afternoon. That snow will taper off to flurries or drizzle by this evening.

SNOW ACCUMULATION: Totals will vary throughout the area, with less than an inch far south, and more than a half a foot possible to the far north. The heart of the area will see a range of 1 to 3″ of snow. Here’s how it will play out:

Very light rain or snow could continue into the evening, but additional snow accumulation will be minor at best. Otherwise, this is going to be a cloudy night with a low down to 24 degrees.

Friday should be a mainly dry day, possibly some rays of sunshine between the clouds. It’s during the evening and night where we could get some more snow – this time less than an inch everywhere. Afternoon temperatures in the low 30s for highs.

Saturday, still warm but another chance of flurries underneath the clouds. The high is 28 degrees.

Cold again Sunday! Skies will clear and give us plenty of sun for the Packers game at Lambeau, but the high temp drops drastically to 17 degrees.