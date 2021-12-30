Thursday could bring some flakes

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A bit of a grey stretch as 2021 wraps up. As Thursday begins, there are some snowflakes or light snow showers that could fall. At most there could be a light coating of snow that accumulates if you get these snow showers to form in your community. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 28 degrees.

Tonight will also be cloudy with some stray flurries. Temps will be fairly steady overnight with a low around 23 degrees.

Tomorrow will also be cloudy as 2021 ends, and some more flurries or light snow showers could come down during the day. The best chance to see snow will be later in the day and in northern sections. The high is 32 degrees. Wouldn’t be surprised if there were some patchy areas of fog during the day.