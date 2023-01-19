The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

WINTER WEATHER WARNING: Now until 6pm – Marinette & Door Counties

We are looking at more scattered light snow into tonight. Even some areas lakeside could see a wintry mix. Areas Green Bay and south will only accumulate about another 0.5″ & north of GB will accumulate about another inch into tonight.

Winds are out of the north, and gusts could reach up to 25 mph into tonight. This will pull in chilly air and feels like temps will be in the lows 20s tonight.

Expect icy/slippery road conditions into tomorrow morning.