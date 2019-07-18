Thursday starts with storms, then the heat steams in

There will likely be a round of thunderstorms that will move in early Thursday morning. The main concern is heavy rainfall and gusty winds with the storms.

Once the storms move out midday, expect incredibly humid conditions to take over.

As a warm front moves north, temperatures in the 90s will return and heat index values in the triple digits will make Thursday and Friday incredibly oppressive to be outside.

The good news is a cold front will push through Friday night, and much cooler air will filter in by the weekend and next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe