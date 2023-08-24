The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The heat is on again for our southern and central WI counties Thursday, while our northern/lakeshore communities will borderline feel like early Autumn.

Low clouds and maybe hazy out the door, but those clouds should break up a bit and show some sunshine where it gets hot in southern spots. Up north it will stay fairly cloudy. Indications of isolated rain showers/thundershowers are showing up from the forecast models today, but the highest chances appear to be across the north with just light rain or drizzle.

Temperatures will range from the low to mid 70s north of Green Bay, around 80 in Titletown, and southwest of the city will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity is back again for everyone, and that heat index could be over 100 degrees again where the warmest temperatures reside later today.

Partly cloudy tonight, some patchy late night early morning fog may return. The low is 63 degrees.

Early fog, then a mix of sun and clouds Friday. Plan on a humid day again with a high of 83 degrees. A sharp cold front will drop in from the north during the evening. Between 5pm and 10pm, the front will produce a broken line of thunderstorms which will bring a hit/miss rain chance.

Looking much better behind this cold front on Saturday. Partly cloudy with a cool breeze. The high is 72 degrees.

Lots of sun on Sunday. Plan on comfy air with a high of 74 degrees.