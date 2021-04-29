Thursday thundershowers, and a big weekend warm up

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cold front will swing through Wisconsin Thursday and bring us another chance for April showers. It will be partly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds and a breeze for the afternoon as the front approaches. Your window for spotty thundershowers will be from 2pm to 6pm – and severe weather is not expected with this round, but small hail or a gusty wind could come from any thunderstorms that form. Highs reach the lower 60s for the afternoon, and 56 degrees by the lake.

Skies will clear out in the evening, but it will still be a little breezy to start the night behind that front. We’ll go from clear to partly cloudy, and an additional light shower might fall overnight. Tonight’s lows go down to about 40 degrees.

A beautiful day for us on Friday as lots of sunshine comes back! It will be a seasonal afternoon in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Big warm up comes back to us with highs in the 70s Saturday! Take a look: