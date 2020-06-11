Thursday thunderstorms followed by much cooler days

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

More thunderstorms come back Thursday, but it will not be as widespread and long lasting as yesterday. In the morning you’ll get the sunshine before more clouds come back in the afternoon. A cold front will be dropping in from the north, and as it gets here for the peak daytime heating hours, some storms will pop-up during the afternoon and evening. The severe threat is on the lower end, but if a storm becomes strong it could come along with gusty winds and small hail.

Some stray showers may linger around the area overnight, otherwise most of our communities will be dry and partly cloudy. Lows will fall to 50 degrees overnight, 40s up north.

Tomorrow will be much cooler behind the front. A mix of sun and clouds above with a chilly high of 63 degrees.

Saturday will also keep cooler temps in the 60s. It will be mostly sunny with an official high of 66 degrees.

Sunday will be a sunny and comfortable day with a 70 degree high.

