Thursday thunderstorms followed by much cooler days

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

More thunderstorms come back Thursday, but it will not be as widespread and long lasting as yesterday. In the morning you’ll get the sunshine before more clouds come back in the afternoon. A cold front will be dropping in from the north, and as it gets here for the peak daytime heating hours, some storms will pop-up during the afternoon and evening. The severe threat is on the lower end, but if a storm becomes strong it could come along with gusty winds and small hail.

Some stray showers may linger around the area overnight, otherwise most of our communities will be dry and partly cloudy. Lows will fall to 50 degrees overnight, 40s up north.

Tomorrow will be much cooler behind the front. A mix of sun and clouds above with a chilly high of 63 degrees.

Saturday will also keep cooler temps in the 60s. It will be mostly sunny with an official high of 66 degrees.

Sunday will be a sunny and comfortable day with a 70 degree high.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay"

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"
More Weather