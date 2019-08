Storms from Wednesday night brought widespread reports of large hail, gusty winds up to 60 miles per hour, 1-4 inches of rain, and even a few funnel clouds.

The weather makes a big change for Thursday as high pressure returns. We'll have sunny skies and just a few afternoon clouds. Temperatures top out in the mid and upper 70s, and you'll notice a big drop in humidity going into the second half of the day! Winds will also be a bit breezy out of the northwest from 10 to 20 miles per hour.