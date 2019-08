Another nice day for your Sunday as we continue to bring in the mid-summer heat and HUMIDITY! It will be a humid 84 degree day in the afternoon. You'll see plenty of sunshine above, but later in the afternoon there will be chance for spotty pop-up thunderstorms. These showers will be hit or miss variety, and most locations should stay dry.

Tonight, any showers will taper off leaving partly cloudy skies. It stays muggy as overnight lows drop to 66 degrees.