Thursday Video Forecast: 5/23/2019

Storm chances return for Thursday as a line of rain fires up along a cold front. You'll see some morning sunshine, increasing clouds, and then the rain chance from the LATE MORNING INTO THE AFTERNOON. It will move in from Minnesota, so the northwoods will get that chance first, followed by the Fox Cities and the lakeshore lastly. Some of these storms may produce gusty winds and some hail.

Beside the rain, expect another breezy day with southwest winds from 15 to 30 miles per hour. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. The coolest weather will be to the north with temperatures in the mid 70s.