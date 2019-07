Sunny skies return for Thursday, but increasing the clouds a little bit for the second half of the day. Southwest winds and sunshine will team up to bring high temperatures into the mid 80s for the afternoon. It won't be the most humid day of the year, but a touch of humidity will go along with the mild temps.

Partly cloudy skies will form tonight as a batch of rain approaches from the west. We do not expect a rainy evening ahead where we live. Overnight temperatures fall to 66 degrees.