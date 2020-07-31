Timing out a few showers this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A great Friday as the last day of July commences! Continued nice weather in our local areas as a ridge of high pressure provides us plenty of sun, light winds, and low humidity. You can expect a dry day with morning sun, a few afternoon clouds, and a high temperature on either side of 80 degrees. Cooler by the lake around 74 degrees.

Tonight brings a gorgeous evening under mainly clear skies. Winds go calm overnight as lows drop to 59 degrees.

Another great day to start August on Saturday. Morning sun and afternoon clouds. You’ll notice a little more humidity in the air, and slightly warmer temperatures that get to 82 degrees.

A cold front moving in from the northwest will bring a chance for showers on Sunday. It could be as soon as the morning for far northern Wisconsin, while the Fox Cities and the lakeshore may get the rain chance in the second half of the day. The high will be cooler at 75 degrees.

