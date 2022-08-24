The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Looks like another nice summer day Wednesday, mostly sunny skies, and we’re back to some warm and humid air. Temperatures are going to be in the lower to middle 80s, some upper 70s near the lake and up north. It’s those slightly cooler locations that could get a pop-up shower or thunderstorm to form in the afternoon.

The small daytime rain chance exists along a lake breeze near Lake Michigan, and far to the north as a weak boundary lingers around the Wisconsin-UP border. It’s possible some small hail and downpours could form in any of these storms. The rest of the area will be dry!

Tonight, better rain chances move in. We get increasing clouds with a low of 65 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms come through overnight into Thursday morning.

Tomorrow will not be a washout, but there will be spotty thunderstorm chances from the morning into the early evening. Still humid, but not as warm Thursday. The high is 76 degrees.

Can’t get much better on Friday. The humidity will drop and the sun will be in full force. The high is 78 degrees.