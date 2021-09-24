Timing out Friday’s rain

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Back to some warmer air for Friday! It will still be chilly in the morning with temps in the 40s, but mostly sunny early on. In the afternoon, more clouds will arrive with a cold front approaching. Breezy SW winds from 10 to 25 mph will help take highs to the mid 70s and upper 70s – a touch cooler up north and by the lake.

Rain and a few thunderstorms move in this evening with that cold front, and will exit the lakeshore early tonight. The rest of the night will have clearing skies with lows in the bottom half of the 40s.

Breezy weather again on Saturday, plus cooler again in the mid 60s. West winds will go from 15 to 25 mph. Most will see a mix of sunshine and clouds above, but northern locations only may get a stray shower.

Sunday looks nice with sun and clouds, but another stray shower may form across the north. The winds go down and the temps go up with highs in the lower 70s.