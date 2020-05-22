Timing out holiday weekend showers

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Warmer weather and a few thunderstorms expected into Memorial weekend.

More clouds arrive into Friday which will block the sunshine more than recent days, but temps will not be dropping. Highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low 70s, a bit cooler by the lake and bay. We will be looking closely on radar for a few afternoon sprinkles, but the chance of rain is low.

Tonight will keep around a few clouds, possibly some lake fog coming in off of Lake Michigan. The low is 54 degrees.

Saturday brings an equal amount of cloud cover as an area of low pressure approaches the state. That low will also kick up rain chances through the late afternoon and evening hours. The high is 72 degrees for the start of the weekend.

Sunday will be hot and humid as temps increase to 80 degrees! There will be a mix of sun and clouds during the day with plenty of dry hours. Although a pop-up thundershower can’t be completely ruled out, the better chance for rain will be later Sunday night.

More rain is possible with thunderstorms on Memorial Day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will only be around for a part of the day, with dry time built in. It will be another humid day with a high of 82 degrees.

Our stretch of hot and humid Wisconsin weather does not end Monday. Take a look:

