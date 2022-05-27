The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After a damp stretch of days this week, we’ll get rid of some of those clouds as sun increases through the day on Friday. Temps will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s when that sun comes out later today. NNE winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour. GREAT TRAVEL WEATHER!

Tonight will be very nice! Clear skies in the evening and calm winds with a low in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees before Saturday begins. A few more clouds overnight.

The highest chance for rain this weekend is on Saturday when we could get some scattered thundershowers from mid day into the evening. If a thunderstorm forms it could bring a strong gust of wind or small hail. Otherwise partly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Warmer and more humid Sunday. It will also be breezy and DRY! You’ll get a partly sunny sky with a high into the 80s. Cooler by the lake.