Timing out rain and snow showers Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

An area of low pressure pushes into the state later Tuesday bringing a mix of rain and snow. Chilly morning temps in the 20s to kick off the day, then mid 40s in the afternoon as clouds cover up the sun. Most get rain including Green Bay, the Fox Valley, lakeshore and any communities to the south – while areas north and west of Shawano get slushy snow accumulation.

The evening will have a mix of that rain and snow. Through the early overnight, the showers will taper off. By that time we are expecting rain totals from a few tenths to a half an inch, and between 1″ to as high as 4″ of snowfall in the northwest corner of the viewing area. Warm ground temps will have an impact on how that snow looks and melts on contact.

That slushy snow will mainly accumulate on the grass, but could gather a little on the pavement this evening in Langlade, Forest, and Florence Counties. That is where a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY where travel could get tricky from 4pm to 1am.







Wednesday will be a breezy day with a few pops of sun, but mainly cloudy. The high is 45 degrees

A new system comes back to the state Thursday and early Friday. The difference is this time will have mild temps in the 50s so soaking rain is expected instead of snow.

