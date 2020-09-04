Timing out rain chances for Labor Day weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight, most will witness partly cloudy skies, but some may see a stray shower or two to the south later on. Low temperatures drop into the low 50s for most with some spots in the northwoods getting into the 40s. Breezy conditions subside overnight.

Saturday is shaping up to be a good one to begin the holiday weekend! High temperatures into the mid 70s with clouds eventually increasing later on in the day.

Early morning showers and storms will have to monitored to start of Sunday. Models are in agreement of severe weather off to south central portions of Wisconsin. Some of those storms could leak over into southwestern portions of our viewing area. Besides those storms, most of the day will be filled with breezy conditions and scattered showers.

Breaks of sunshine are likely in the morning hours on Labor Day. However, clouds will gradually increase in the afternoon bringing the chance of showers. High temperatures struggle to reach 70 degrees.

Big temperature changes can be expected after Labor Day. High temperatures will only be in the mid 50s mid week.

