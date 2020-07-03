Timing out rain chances for the hot holiday weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The hot, humid weather continues into the holiday weekend. Friday will bring plenty of sun with a few clouds, and also an isolated chance for rain/downpours. The chance is highest for communities south of Appleton from the late morning to afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s and exceeding 90 degrees in some spots, just slightly cooler by the waters of Lake Michigan in the low 80s.

Tonight will feature calm, tranquil conditions with a mild low of 65 degrees – but sticky again with high humidity. The skies will be clear and dry.

Saturday should be a dry day for the 4th! Mostly sunny, muggy, and also featuring a light wind throughout. The highs return to the upper 80s and low 90s.

More bubble up showers will be possible into Sunday afternoon, but isolated so not everyone gets rain. Mostly sunny otherwise and a high back to the 80s and 90s.

