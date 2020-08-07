Timing out rain chances for this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After lots of sunshine throughout the day, tonight clouds start to pick up across the area. Storms possible later on in the night especially for areas in the north. Low temperatures drop into the mid 60s.

Through the early morning hours on Saturday, storms from the west will try to hold together into our region. Spotty storms are still possible in the afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Many spots will start Sunday off dry, however in the afternoon and evening hours storms from will approach the area. High temperatures in the upper 80s. Best chance of rain will come overnight on Sunday.

Rain eventually clears out on Monday which begins a dry stretch into parts of next week.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store