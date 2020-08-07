Timing out rain chances for this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After lots of sunshine throughout the day, tonight clouds start to pick up across the area. Storms possible later on in the night especially for areas in the north. Low temperatures drop into the mid 60s.

Through the early morning hours on Saturday, storms from the west will try to hold together into our region. Spotty storms are still possible in the afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Many spots will start Sunday off dry, however in the afternoon and evening hours storms from will approach the area. High temperatures in the upper 80s. Best chance of rain will come overnight on Sunday.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Rain eventually clears out on Monday which begins a dry stretch into parts of next week.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah

More Weather