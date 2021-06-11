Timing out rain chances for tonight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms over the next few hours for areas to the south. Another line of showers will try develop later, but it will struggle to hold together. Rainfall amounts could get between 0.25″ to 0.5″ which will be much needed rain. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow: A cold front crosses Northeast Wisconsin bringing a stray shower chance earlier on. Humidity will drop late Saturday behind it bringing relief to us finally.

Later portions of the day could see a quick pop-up shower or storm late along the lakeshore. High temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday / Next Week: Back into the mid 80s on Sunday and Monday. Tuesday will be a cooler day into the high 70s. A dry stretch is looking likely into middle portions of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Convergence of talent creates unique viewing experience at Island Resort

Sarah Hoffman

Golfers tee off at Island Resort Championship

Kyle Malzhan 6AM Live Shot

Kyle Malzhan 5:00am Live Hit

Luxemburg-Casco opens baseball playoffs with shutout victory

More Weather