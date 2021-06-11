Timing out rain chances for tonight

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms over the next few hours for areas to the south. Another line of showers will try develop later, but it will struggle to hold together. Rainfall amounts could get between 0.25″ to 0.5″ which will be much needed rain. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow: A cold front crosses Northeast Wisconsin bringing a stray shower chance earlier on. Humidity will drop late Saturday behind it bringing relief to us finally.

Later portions of the day could see a quick pop-up shower or storm late along the lakeshore. High temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday / Next Week: Back into the mid 80s on Sunday and Monday. Tuesday will be a cooler day into the high 70s. A dry stretch is looking likely into middle portions of next week.