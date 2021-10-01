Timing out rain chances this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will gradually increase across Northeast Wisconsin. There is the possibility of a stray shower west of the Fox Cities later on. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

This Weekend: Above average warmth remains in place at first, however spotty rain chances for Saturday. This is not soaking rain, it will come in periods. Right now favoring more showers in the morning compared to the afternoon (especially west of Fox Cities). Mostly cloudy skies throughout Saturday when not getting light rain. Highs in upper 70s.

The low-pressure system crosses Saturday night which means cooler temperatures for Sunday. Rain chance on Sunday will be similar to Saturday in terms of spottiness. The highest chance of rain Sunday will come late in the day. High temperatures just below 70 degrees.

Next Week: Some clouds linger Monday before sunshine settles in for the week. Temperatures will be hovering around the 70-degree mark for the majority of the 7-day planner after Saturday.