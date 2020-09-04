Timing out rain into Labor Day weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Looking like a great day to wrap up this work and school week! Mostly sunny skies out there with highs close to yesterday in the low and mid 70s. It will NOT be as windy as yesterday, but still on the breezy side with west winds from 15 to 25 miles per hour.

There is a chance for a stray light shower or sprinkle for this evening, but nothing big. Otherwise it’s partly cloudy skies with a low temp of 52 degrees.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend! Mostly sunny skies and a high of 76 degrees, plus lighter winds.

Sunday brings our next chance for rain. That chance will be highest from the early morning into the afternoon. Beside the rain, it’s a breezy day with a high of 73 degrees.

Monday does have dry time built into the forecast, but yet another chance for rain later in the day. Temps are going to be cooler with a high of 68 degrees.

Raw, fall-like weather comes in right behind Labor Day (Tuesday, Wednesday) with showers, cool temps, and brisk winds. Take a look:

