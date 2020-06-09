Timing out rounds of soaking rain and wind

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s going to be a bit of a rainy period during the next few days, and it starts Tuesday. Most of the day will be dry as clouds increase above our heads. Temperatures will not take a break from being warm as highs get to the mid and upper 80s again, but cooler by the lake.

Rain chances bump up after 4pm this afternoon, starting in the south and moving up north from there. Most will get rain through the evening and early overnight tonight, where over an inch of soaking rain will be the possible. The other factor tonight will be the gusty winds that could be around 35 to 45 miles per hour. Low temps fall to 67 degrees.

Tomorrow will include some dry time, especially for the morning. By the afternoon and evening, more showers or thunderstorms could develop again to give us more rain. It will be a windy day with a high of 77.

Here is a look at the 2.5 day rain total, from Tuesday night through Thursday:

Thursday could also bring a stray shower along a passing cold front. Otherwise partly sunny skies and breezy, along with an afternoon high of 77 degrees.

Temps will cool down into the end of the week, but it will dry! Take a look: