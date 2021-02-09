Timing out snow chances and a slow moderating trend

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory until 11:00 AM Wednesday. Wind chills early Wednesday will drop to -15° to -30°.

Clear skies, quiet weather, and cold temperatures will be in the forecast again tonight. Lows will dip into the single digits to teens below zero. A west breeze will drop wind chills into the -20 to -30 degree range late tonight.

Wednesday brings a partly sunny sky to the area. Temperatures will stay on the cold side with highs in the single digits to lower teens. Wind chills will remain below zero for most of the day with a light westerly wind.

A weak storm system will bring our next chance for light snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Snowfall accumulations from this system should bring under an inch of snow for most of the area. We’ll be watching for another round of light snow to start the weekend with highs stay quite cold for this time of the year. By next week temperatures will begin their slow moderating trend with temperatures getting into the upper teens by next Tuesday.

