Timing out the highest chance for strong thunderstorms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temps take big jump Tuesday! Get ready for a muggy “summer-like” day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s – the record high for Green Bay is 90 degrees and we will make a run at that. It will be a hazy, sunny day with a few passing clouds in the afternoon.

With high dew points and a cold front sweeping in tonight, we will be watching for scattered thunderstorms to fire up from the evening to the early overnight hours.

STORM WINDOW: 6pm to 1am

6pm to 1am LOCATION: Highest chance for severe thunderstorms in the Fox Cities and areas to the south (refer to the map below).

Highest chance for severe thunderstorms in the Fox Cities and areas to the south (refer to the map below). RISKS: Damaging winds, lightning and heavy rain will be the highest threats. Large hail could form within the storms. Isolated tornado spin ups are also possible, but it’s the lowest threat.





Now is the time to prepare for strong storms. Download our FREE mobile app to get the latest weather updates and radar on your favorite device.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Tomorrow turns nicer again. Mostly sunny and a bit cooler, but still warm for early June. The high goes to 84 degrees with a little less humidity.

A mix of sun and clouds for Thursday with a high of 83 degrees. There is a chance for spotty showers at night.

We may carry over a few of those showers early into Friday. The high drops a touch to 80 degrees.

Looks great into Saturday! Mostly sunny, low humidity, and afternoon temps near 76.

Sunday could bring back a chance for stray showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. The high is 71 to end the weekend.