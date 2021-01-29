Timing out the latest chance at weekend snow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will continue to fill in here in Northeast Wisconsin through the evening. Temperatures will remain the low 20s with that cloud cover filtering in.

Saturday: The breeze will pick up and gust to to 20 mph out of the east at time. High temperatures will be just above 30 degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

A winter weather advisory is in place for areas south of the Fox Cities from Saturday at 6 pm to Sunday at 6 PM.

Saturday Night into Sunday PM: Snow will likely arrive before midnight west of Lake Winnebago first. The steadiest snow will fall during the early morning hours. Eventually, light snow will exit late on Sunday.

The bulk of the heavy snow will miss us to the south, but areas on the lakeshore will have to watch for lake enhancement snow. The Fox Cities will likely border on the 1″ of snowfall line, while going south and towards the lake some spots could get 3″ to 5″ of snow.

Next week: Temperatures will hold above average throughout the week. Our next storm system will be arriving on Thursday.