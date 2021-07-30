Timing out the next chance at rain

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Comfortable air remains in place temporarily before the humidity climbs on Saturday. Mostly clear skies will be in the region with lows around 60 degrees.

Tomorrow: A spotty line of storms will cross the region ahead of a cold front. In the mid-morning, areas south will stay dry while the Northwoods will have to watch for this rain.

Early afternoon into the evening, the chance of rain shifts southward into Green Bay and the Fox Cities. A few more showers and storms may linger as the sunsets for areas south near Lake Winnebago. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

Sunday/Next Week: Behind the cold front, temperatures and humidity take a dip. Highs for Sunday and Monday will still be in the mid-70s with dew points in the 50s. Mugginess and heat then start to build into the end of the week with just a few small rain chances Tuesday and Friday.