Timing out thunderstorms for Friday, severe weather possible

A system working into the state will bring some thunderstorms for Friday. For the morning, clouds will increase and there may be a light shower or sprinkle mixed in with the clouds. In the afternoon, it gets muggy! The high is 82 degrees. A cold front moving in will bring the chance for scattered thunderstorms from a window between noon and 8pm.

SEVERE WEATHER CHANCE: The risk for strong to severe storms is looking a little lower than yesterday, but you still need to be alert especially in the afternoon. The highest risks are downpours and gusty winds. Large hail may also be built into the heavy rain. The tornado risk is low, but not completely zero. Now is the time to download the FREE Storm Team 5 weather app to get real-time alerts sent to your location

Tonight an isolated thunderstorm may linger, especially up north. Otherwise skies will clear overnight to a mild low of 64 degrees.

The weekend is looking gorgeous! Mostly sunny and a little less muggy for Saturday. The high is 85 degrees.

Sunday will also be mostly sunny with just a few fair weather clouds. The high is 83 degrees.