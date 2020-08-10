Timing out thunderstorms for Monday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s a sticky and warm morning on Monday, and a front will cut through the muggy air will bring more thunderstorms to the area. The highest chance is not initially, but instead through the late morning and afternoon. Storms that form will be scattered, and have the highest chance at bringing heavy downpours between 10am and 4pm. Damaging wind gusts and hail could also form in isolated cells.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

By this evening it will be dry. You also will get a glance at the sun by the end of the day for a start of a great night. Skies will go mostly clear and humidity will slowly drop through tonight. The low is 56 degrees.

Very comfortable again for Tuesday. You’ll see lots of sunshine with temperatures returning to the low 80s.

