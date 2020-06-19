Timing out weekend thunderstorms for the summer solstice

Looks like another warm day coming back for Friday! You’ll get a mix of sun and clouds above and a bump up of humidity as a cold front approaches – highs in the mid and upper 80s, and 70s by the lake. That front will not make it completely to the area, and rain chances are not guaranteed as a result. The best chance for rain looks to be during the late afternoon and evening.

Rain chances stay similar through tonight. Rain is possible, but the thundershowers will be isolated overnight. Otherwise it will be a muggy night with a mild low of 65 degrees.

The first day of summer is Saturday! We change over to the new season at 4:43 PM, and it will be the “longest day” of the year as daylight stays out for 15 hours and 33 minutes.

Saturday will be humid with a high of 75 degrees. The front will be stalled out across our area in the weekend, and scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible by the front during the day with heavy rain being the highest threat.

Sunday may also bring a shower around for the morning, with clearing later in the day. Sunday’s high is 79 degrees. Another rain chance will be up north later in the day.

