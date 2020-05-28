Timing out when soaking rain arrives and ends

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Lawns and gardens will get a drink Thursday as cold front brings soaking rain and thundershowers to our northeast Wisconsin communities. It will be a humid day with a high near 70 degrees. The front brings rain to the Fox Cities and the lakeshore last as the front sweeps in from the NW to the SE, keeping rain chances around until the early evening. Rain reports by the end of the day could be anywhere between 1″ and 2″, possibly up to 3″ if heavy rain lingers over a particular area.

After the evening showers, cooler and less humid air will follow on the back side of the front tonight. It will be a good night to give the A/C a break, as lows turn cooler around 54 degrees.

A low humidity day on Friday, and cooler too. A mix of sunshine and afternoon clouds and a high of 67 degrees for the day.

Saturday will be a little chilly compared to the last few days. Partly cloudy and a cool 63 degree afternoon high.

Sunday looks great. Lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Warmer weather and a few more storms return early next week as June begins. Take a look:

