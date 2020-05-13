Timing out when the rain arrives

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather from Storm Team 5…

Another record setting morning as Green Bay dropped below 30 degrees last night, breaking a low temperature record set back in 2013.

After a chilly morning, Wednesday morning sun will help bump up temps back to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Clouds will thicken throughout the day and there also could be a few late day sprinkles.

Tonight, scattered showers are anticipated, most of the steady rain holding off until after 10pm. The low is 48 degrees before tomorrow which means no more frost worries at night!

Showers for Thursday will mainly be in the morning before we can work the wet weather away in the afternoon. The high is 65 degrees.

The pick day of the week is Friday! Mostly sunny with a high in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Partly sunny on Saturday with another chance of rain at night. 64 degrees is the high temp.

Cooler Sunday with scattered rain showers. 56 degrees to end the weekend.

It looks much warmer next week as a stretch great Wisconsin weather days in the 70s! Take a look: