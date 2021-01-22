Timing the latest chance of snow, and the forecast for Sunday’s Packer game

Chilly temperatures from Friday will last overnight Saturday. Low temperatures will drop into the single digits, but with the wind chill factored in it could feel below 0. Clear skies are in the forecast as well.

Tomorrow will start off with plenty of sunshine. However, clouds increase in the afternoon and evening ahead of our next weather maker. High temperatures get into the low 20s.

SATURDAY PM/ MIDDAY SUNDAY: The next storm system will be arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of northeast Wisconsin until noon on Sunday. Most spots will pick up 1″ to 3″ of fluffy snowfall. Some areas west of Lake Winnebago could get over 3″.

Sunday afternoon clouds will linger for Packers kickoff in the NFC Championship. Temperatures will likely be below freezing near 30 degrees throughout the game.

Next week, clouds will be tough to shake through mid week. Temperatures will likely be running slightly above average in the mid to upper 20s.

