Tonight’s snow totals now look slim. More Sunday night

Our second round of snow shows little accumulation. The higher totals to be in the SE corner of Wisconsin. Much less snow as you work your way north and west.

Saturday night snow totals

Green Bay and the Fox Valley are in the >1″ total band for tonight. You head highway 29 west of Shawano and you may see a mere dusting of snow tonight, if that!

The wind gusts will calm overnight. The lakeshore flood advisory has been cancelled, with the exception of Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties.



Below you will find a brief explanation on why there was a major adjustment in the snow totals that were projected Thursday vs. tonight. Snow amounts from these storms are purely track dependent, and after solid agreement Thursday for significant snowfall, the southern trend in the track shifted by over 100 miles and pushed the northern fringe of the heavy snow south of NE WI.

Game Day

Snow Sunday late

Sunday nights system looks to pass slowly after arriving toward the end of the Packer game, close to 10 PM. By 8 AM Monday as you get your next week going, Green Bay and the Fox Valley look to get 1-2″ of additional snow.