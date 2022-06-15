The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for all of Northeastern Wisconsin until 10pm tonight. A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes. Stay tuned for the Storm Team 5 updated forecast.

Tonight: Severe weather threats begin by 4pm this afternoon. A majority of the state is in a Tornado Watch, issued by the National Weather Service until 10pm. The Storm Prediction Center has announced that most of Northeast Wisconsin is in a Moderate Risk (4 out of 5) of severe weather, meaning numerous strong thunderstorms moving west to east across the entire viewing area later today that could produce strong winds, large hail, and even possibly a few tornadoes. This band of severe weather will be pushing through until around midnight tonight. Low: 63

Tomorrow: Other than a few stray showers up towards the Northwoods, we are waking up to clearing skies tomorrow! Strong wind gusts are left remaining from the storms, with gusts up to 40 mph, but sun and calmer conditions are on tap for tomorrow. Humidity begins to die down as well allowing temperatures to sit around 87 degrees.

Friday: A sunny, less humid, and nicer day. High: 82

Saturday a more seasonable June day, with temperatures at 76. Overnight showers will return heading into early morning Father’s Day, but the heat, humidity, and 90 degree weather returns early next week.