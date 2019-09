A tornado WATCH is in effect until midnight for areas to the north and west of Green Bay.

This includes Marinette, Oconto, Menominee (WI), Langlade, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara.

A WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop. You need to have multiple ways to receive warnings.

Stay with Storm Team 5 for the latest on the round of late-season severe weather.

Download the STORM TEAM 5 mobile app for instant alerts.