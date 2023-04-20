The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Low pressure sits over Wisconsin tonight allowing for storms to move through. Attached to this low is a cold front that keep much cooler air in states west of Wisconsin. This system also has a warm front which, while brought much warmer air to our area today, has allowed more moisture to build in, giving us the chance to see potential severe weather through tonight.

We are in a tornado watch for our southern counties through 8pm tonight.

The favorable conditions for tornadoes keeps areas south in a slight (Level 2/5) risk for severe weather tonight and areas up through Green Bay in a marginal (Level 1/5) risk.

Expected the chance for heavy, sct’d t-storms and rain through the rest of this evening, bringing the chance for large hail to move in as well. Expect damaging wind gusts with this system up to 40mph.

This storm should wrap up by bedtime tonight.