The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 9:00 Tuesday evening. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather including tornadoes in and near the watch area.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will be moving through the area this evening. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with large hail and a few tornadoes possible. Some dense fog may develop after midnight.

Wednesday: Quieter weather is expected under a partly sunny sky. It’ll be a cooler day as well with temperatures generally in the 70s.