The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Easily the nicest day of the week so far today thanks to high pressure to our south keeping us dry and giving us some sunshine. It’s also been very mild as we sit behind a warm front that lifted last night allowing temps to be about 10 degrees above average today.

An area of low pressure to our southwest will build in overnight bringing in increasing cloud cover and tomorrow will be mostly cloudy all day. There is a very unlikely chance for a passing sprinkle to move in tomorrow afternoon, but overall we are dry and cloudy.

Overnight Friday through Saturday, this system will provide us with heavy rain showers. The current track of this system shows the heaviest of the rain through SE WI.

Moderate to heavy showers will continue for most of Saturday, with skies clearing through the evening. A mix is possible areas N/W of Green Bay. As temps dip back into the low to mid-30s on Sunday we could see the potential for light snow showers areas north but otherwise we should be mostly dry with partly cloudy skies.

A dusting of snow is possible through the end of the weekend areas north but otherwise all higher snow totals will stay into North/Central WI.

Rain will accumulate anywhere from a tenth areas north up to possibly an inch the closer you are to the Milwaukee area.