Tracking chances at snow Sunday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will start off the night before a few light snow showers in the early morning hours for Northeast Wisconsin. Low temperatures in the upper 20s.

Sunday: A light band of light snow showers will be lifting north through Northeast Wisconsin waking up. Midday more snow showers will start filling into the area. A rain/snow line will set up and gradually move northward through the afternoon and evening hours.

The Fox Valley will likely be impacted by this rain/snow line limiting totals which could also result in slush. 1-3″ line will likely be close by to Green Bay. Totals climb to 3-6″ around highway 64 northward. Highest totals for the far northern parts of the state.

Next Week: Temperatures will be chilly starting off next week. There will also be a few snow chances to watch in the forecast.