Tonight: Cloudy skies will be holding steady throughout the night. Spotty snow or mixed precipitation is possible, primarily in the early morning hours. Low temperatures will be mild in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow: A weak clipper low pressure system passes Northeast Wisconsin to the north. This will give us the opportunity for a few snow showers and some mixed precipitation into the early evening. Not everyone will get the precipitation, but a coating to 1″ is possible.

Rest of the Week: Snow showers will be arriving Thursday night into Friday along another quick moving clipper system. This one will have the better opportunity at bringing accumulating snow across the area in that Dusting to 2″ range. However, some mixing switch in also occur which will limit totals.