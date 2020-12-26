Tracking our next snow chance

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds will start to decrease tonight once a warm front to our west passes Northeast Wisconsin. Low temperatures stay in the teens.

High temperatures on Saturday get back to above average, near 30 degrees to start off the weekend on Saturday.

The next system that will effect our region will arrive late on Sunday. Clouds will start off the day with high temperatures in the low 30s before snow arrives in the evening. Right now indications are that most of Northeast Wisconsin could get 1-3 inches.

Chilly air will then settle in to start off the week before another low pressure system will track close mid week. The track of this disturbance will determine the rain/snow line and accumulations across our area. A lot to be determined with this system, so too early to zone in on exact track right now.