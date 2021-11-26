Tracking snow for Saturday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will hold in place. Low temperatures will still get into the low to mid-20s.

Saturday: Snow showers will be arriving in the morning hours, first for areas west of the Fox Cities. Midday into the early afternoon will likely be the heaviest of snow before snow showers exit off the lakeshore in the evening. Overall, a quick-moving system.

Areas north of Lake Winnebago will pick up 1 to 3 inches of snow in Northeast Wisconsin. Some indications Lake Michigan may enhance some of the snowfall closer to 3 inches along lakeshore.

Sunday/Next Week: Clouds should decrease late on Sunday along with breezy northwest winds. There will be a small chance of snow on Monday, with another chance of precipitation late Wednesday into Thursday. High temperatures will hold steady near average for this time of year.