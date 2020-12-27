Tracking snow for Sunday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Chilly air remains in place as temperatures will drop into the teens once again for Saturday night. Mostly cloudy skies will last with a light wind out of the west overnight.

Sunday will start off cloudy, however, a low pressure system will be on the way. The storm will be quick-hitting in the afternoon and evening hours. Snow showers will linger into early parts of the Packers game before gradually exiting the region.

Most areas will be picking up at least 1-3 inches in Northeast Wisconsin. There is the possibility for some higher snowfall amounts over 3 inches for the Fox Cities.

Temperatures will be chilly for Monday. Breezy conditions will settle with some spots of sunshine as high temperatures will be in the low 20s. Overnight Monday, lows will likely be in the single digits.

Clouds increase throughout the day on Tuesday ahead of the next low-pressure system to watch on Wednesday. The track of this storm will be crucial in potential snowfall totals here in Northeast Wisconsin.

This system will be stronger than the storm on Sunday, but the trend has been to keep it further to our west which could mean more rain than snow.