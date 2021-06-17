Tracking the latest storm chances

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for far southwestern portions of the viewing area, including Waushara, Green Lake, and Marquette counties until 10 p.m.

Tonight: Shower and storm chances from the evening will remain in place into the early overnight hours. Some stronger storms are possible especially south near Winnebago. The main storm threat will be high wind focusing on southern portions of the state. Those storms really exit in the early morning hours.

Tomorrow: Most of the day will feature sunshine to go along with the heat and humidity. High temperatures climb to around 90 degrees. There is a small chance of some pop-up storms in the late evening into Friday night.

Weekend/Next Week: A cold front brings cooler and comfy air for Saturday. Showers and storms are looking on Father’s day primarily in the afternoon and evening. Much cooler weather early next week, highs could struggle to reach 70 on Tuesday.