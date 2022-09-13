The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The spinning low that churned over us for the last three days exits completely Tuesday! High pressure moving in will give us our sunshine back and much warmer temperatures. Sunny skies and comfortable air with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Middle 70s near Lake Michigan. The wind is lighter from the W/NW at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Plan on a wonderful evening with clear skies with a few more clouds overnight. The low is 55 degrees.

Tomorrow should be nice, but it’s looking cooler when we experience a wind shift. A mix of sun and clouds and temps in the upper 60s and lower 70s.