Tropical humidity, hit-or-miss strong storms Wednesday

From Storm Team 5…

Feeling tropical out there today as breezy southwest winds crank up the heat and humidity! Mostly sunny skies will add to the mix, bringing high temperatures into the upper 80s, close to 90 degrees in the afternoon.

FOCUS TURNS TO STORMS IN THE AFTERNOON. A cold front will bring a chance for hit-or-miss thunderstorms mainly between 2pm and 6pm. The highest chance for storms will be mainly to the north of Appleton and over to Lake Michigan. Given the setup of our atmosphere, we may get storms to produce large hail, gusty winds, frequently lightning and downpours, plus an isolated tornado chance.

TIMING OUT STORMS FOR WEDNESDAY: Cold front cutting through hot and humid air will bring pop-up thunderstorms.Timing: Between 2pm and 6pm Wednesday. Coverage: Mainly north of Appleton and over to Lake Michigan.Risks: Strong storms with large hail, downpours, damaging winds, and isolated tornado possible. Posted by WFRV Local 5 on Wednesday, July 10, 2019

We’ll trend much drier already this evening, keeping partly cloudy skies around. Winds still may be breezy with temperatures dropping to 64 degrees overnight.

Tomorrow may be the only day we get a break from high humidity for a while. Skies will go from clouds to sun through the day, and it will be noticably cooler with a high of 78 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies return Friday with a high of 85 degrees. Late at night, there will be a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm.

Saturday and Sunday are both looking nice at this point. We’ll have sun and a few clouds both days as mainly dry weather takes over. Each day will keep muggy weather on tap with highs in the mid 80s.

A few more thunderstorms will be possible for the second half of Monday next week. Temperatures start warming up again into the upper 80s.

A HOT AND HUMID PATTERN setting up with no apparent end in sight. This may bring us into the end of July or early August. Starting early next week, expect many high temperatures up in the 80s and 90s bringing in the hottest stretch of weather so far this year!