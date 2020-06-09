Heavy rain and wind threat tonight, more rain Wednesday

Northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tropical Depression Cristobal will move through the state this evening and tonight. As it does so it will bring with it a few rounds of showers and storms across all of northeast Wisconsin. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Along with the rain, very strong winds will develop through the evening hours. A Wind Advisory has been issued for much of the area until 1:00 AM. That advisory runs until midnight tonight for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties. Wind gusts this evening could approach 50 mph.

We will get a brief break from the steady rain Wednesday morning with a few breaks in the clouds possible. By the afternoon we’ll see more showers and storms develop which will continue into the early overnight. Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 to the north with 70s for the rest of the region. Rainfall totals through Thursday will be in the 1.0″-2.0″ across most of northeast Wisconsin with localized higher totals possible.

Spotty rain showers will linger into Thursday. Otherwise, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with highs i the lower 70s with windy conditions.

Friday cooler and drier conditions behind the cold front will cause high temperatures in the 60s with mostly sunny skies. These clear skies will last into the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

